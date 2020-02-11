Difference between revisions of "Consultations"

Older consultations can be found in the [[Consultations archive]]. You can also [[Special:Drilldown/Consultations|browse all consultations]].
Older consultations can be found in the [[Consultations archive]]. You can also <span class="plainlinks">[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Consultation search the database]</span>.
  
 
==Open==
 
==Open==
 
       {{#cargo_query:
       {{#cargo_query:
Latest revision as of 17:19, 23 February 2020

Older consultations can be found in the Consultations archive. You can also search the database.

Open

Author Consultation Date Closes
Tribunal Procedure Committee Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Consultation on possible amendments to the Tribunal Procedure (First-Tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008 on the timescale for listing Section 2 hearings' (from 11/2/20 to 7/4/20) 2020-02-11 2020-04-07

Closed in 2016-2019

Author Consultation Date Closed
College of Policing Consultation on police guidance for mental health 2015-11-11 2016-01-01
Department of Health Independent Review of the Mental Health Act 1983 by Simon Wessely (2018) 2017-10-04 2018-12-31
Home Office Home Office, 'Preventing and tackling forced marriage' (consultation from 15/11/18 to 23/1/19) 2018-11-15 2019-01-23
Joint Committee on Human Rights Joint Committee on Human Rights, 'Reform of the DOLS inquiry' (call for evidence from 9/2/18 to 2/3/18) 2018-02-09 2018-03-02
Ministry of Justice Ministry of Justice, 'Reconsideration of Parole Board decisions: Creating a new and open system' (consultation from 28/4/18 to 28/7/18) 2018-04-28 2018-07-28
Ministry of Justice Ministry of Justice, 'Revising the Mental Capacity Act 2005 Code of Practice: Call for evidence' (consultation from 24/1/19 to 7/3/19) 2019-01-24 2019-03-07
Ministry of Justice Ministry of Justice, 'Transforming our justice system' (consultation from 15/9/16 to 27/10/16) 2016-09-15 2016-10-27
Sentencing Council Sentencing Council, 'Sentencing offenders with mental health conditions or disorders consultation' (consultation from 9/4/19 to 9/7/19) 2019-04-09 2019-07-09
Tribunal Procedure Committee Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Proposal to amend the Tribunal Procedure (First-Tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008' (consultation from 22/3/18 to 11/6/18) 2018-03-22 2018-06-10
