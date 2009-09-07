Difference between revisions of "Consultation on the CQC mental health strategy"

"We are currently developing our strategic plan for our work on mental health over the next three to five years. We are keen to get a range of views to help us develop this plan.

"We would like to invite you to give your views as part our consultation on:

  • Where does the Care Quality Commission need to focus its efforts in the next three to five years to really make a difference in mental health?
  • How should we involve people who use services and their families and carers in developing, implementing and monitoring the strategy?"

Consultation page


