Difference between revisions of "Consultation on proposals for a Mental Health (Scotland) Bill (2013)"

From Scottish Government website: "This consultation paper seeks views on proposals for a draft Mental Health Bill. This draft Bill brings forward changes to improve the operation of the 2003 Act - notably in relation to named persons, advance statements, medical matters and suspension of detention. In addition the draft Bill makes provision for a Victim Notification Scheme for victims of Mentally Disordered Offenders."
Scottish Government, 'A Consultation on draft proposals for a Mental Health (Scotland) Bill' (December 2013)†