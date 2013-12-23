Difference between revisions of "Consultation on proposals for a Mental Health (Scotland) Bill (2013)"

m (Text replacement - "{{Consultations" to "{{Resource")
m (Text replacement - "{{Resource |Author=" to "{{Resource |Type=Consultation |Author=")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
 +
|Type=Consultation
 
|Author=Scottish Government
 
|Author=Scottish Government
 
|Abstract=From Scottish Government website: "This consultation paper seeks views on proposals for a draft Mental Health Bill. This draft Bill brings forward changes to improve the operation of the 2003 Act - notably in relation to named persons, advance statements, medical matters and suspension of detention. In addition the draft Bill makes provision for a Victim Notification Scheme for victims of Mentally Disordered Offenders."
 
|Abstract=From Scottish Government website: "This consultation paper seeks views on proposals for a draft Mental Health Bill. This draft Bill brings forward changes to improve the operation of the 2003 Act - notably in relation to named persons, advance statements, medical matters and suspension of detention. In addition the draft Bill makes provision for a Victim Notification Scheme for victims of Mentally Disordered Offenders."

Latest revision as of 17:11, 23 February 2020

From Scottish Government website: "This consultation paper seeks views on proposals for a draft Mental Health Bill. This draft Bill brings forward changes to improve the operation of the 2003 Act - notably in relation to named persons, advance statements, medical matters and suspension of detention. In addition the draft Bill makes provision for a Victim Notification Scheme for victims of Mentally Disordered Offenders."

Consultation page

Scottish Government, 'A Consultation on draft proposals for a Mental Health (Scotland) Bill' (December 2013)


RESOURCES DATABASE

Type: Consultation🔍

Title:

Author(s): Scottish Government🔍

Date: 2013/12/23

Date closed: 2014/03/25

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Consultation_on_proposals_for_a_Mental_Health_(Scotland)_Bill_(2013)&oldid=40576"