Difference between revisions of "Consultation on police guidance for mental health"
{{Resource
{{Resource
|Author=College of Policing
"The College of Policing has published new draft national guidance clarifying the police's role in dealing with incidents involving people in mental health crisis.
"The draft Authorised Professional Practice (APP) is now open for consultation and sets out guidance for police officers and staff when investigating an offence or assisting people with mental health problems, learning disabilities and difficulties and other vulnerabilities."
- College of Policing, 'Police guidance on mental health goes public for consultation' (News item, 11/11/15)†