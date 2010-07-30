Difference between revisions of "Consultation on an Equality Impact Assessment for New Mental Capacity Legislation"

|Author=Northern Ireland Assembly
 
|Abstract="Following publication of the Bamford Review report, A Comprehensive Legislative Framework and consultation on the Department's proposal, A Legislative Framework for Mental Capacity and Mental Health Legislation, the Minister in September 2009 announced his intention of preparing a single Bill encompassing mental capacity and mental health provisions."

"Following publication of the Bamford Review report, A Comprehensive Legislative Framework and consultation on the Department's proposal, A Legislative Framework for Mental Capacity and Mental Health Legislation, the Minister in September 2009 announced his intention of preparing a single Bill encompassing mental capacity and mental health provisions."

Consultation document

Related press release


Date: 2010/07/30

Date closed: 2010/10/31

