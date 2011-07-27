Difference between revisions of "Consultation on allocation options for funding for Local Healthwatch: PCT Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards"

|Abstract='Subject to the passage of the Health and Social Care Bill, the Department (DH) will allocate funding for local HealthWatch and, potentially, PCT Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards from October 2012. This new funding will be added to the current DH Learning Disabilities and Health Reform grant. This consultation is asking for your views on options for distributing the new funding for local HealthWatch and PCT Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DOLS).'

