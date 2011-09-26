Difference between revisions of "Consultation on Mental Health (Regional Provision) (Wales) Regulations 2012"
|
m (Text replacement - "{{Consultations" to "{{Resource")
|
m (Text replacement - "{{Resource |Author=" to "{{Resource |Type=Consultation |Author=")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Resource
{{Resource
|+
|Author=Welsh Government
|Author=Welsh Government
|Abstract='This consultation seeks your views on regulations which would enable Local Health Boards (LHBs) and local authorities in Wales to enter into regional working arrangements.'
|Abstract='This consultation seeks your views on regulations which would enable Local Health Boards (LHBs) and local authorities in Wales to enter into regional working arrangements.'
Latest revision as of 17:11, 23 February 2020
'This consultation seeks your views on regulations which would enable Local Health Boards (LHBs) and local authorities in Wales to enter into regional working arrangements.'