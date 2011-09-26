Difference between revisions of "Consultation on Mental Health (Regional Provision) (Wales) Regulations 2012"

'This consultation seeks your views on regulations which would enable Local Health Boards (LHBs) and local authorities in Wales to enter into regional working arrangements.'

Consultation page


Type: Consultation🔍

Title:

Author(s): Welsh Government🔍

Date: 2011/09/26

Date closed: 2011/12/16

