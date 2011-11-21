Difference between revisions of "Consultation on Appointments and Diversity"

|Abstract=Of relevance to mental health law are the following proposals: (1) Amending s63 [[Constitutional Reform Act 2005]], which currently requires judicial appointment to be 'solely on merit', to allow the [[Equality Act 2010]]'s protected characteristics (age, disability, gender reassignment, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, gender and sexual orientation) to be taken into account: where a 'selection assessment on a range of criteria rates them as equally capable of doing the job' then the presumption will be that protected characteristics will tip the balance in favour of those possessing them. (2) To provide more opportunity for appointments based on diversity, changing the tenure of fee-paid appointments so that they no longer last until retirement, but instead for a maximum of three five-year terms save in exceptional cases where there is a clear business need.

