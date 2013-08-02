Difference between revisions of "Consultation in relation to section 268 appeals against conditions of excessive security"

m (Text replacement - "{{Consultations" to "{{Resource")
m (Text replacement - "{{Resource |Author=" to "{{Resource |Type=Consultation |Author=")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
 +
|Type=Consultation
 
|Author=Scottish Government
 
|Author=Scottish Government
 
|Abstract="A consultation seeking views on the way forward in respect of appeals against excessive security for mental health patients following the Supreme Court decision of M v Scottish Ministers."
 
|Abstract="A consultation seeking views on the way forward in respect of appeals against excessive security for mental health patients following the Supreme Court decision of M v Scottish Ministers."

Latest revision as of 17:11, 23 February 2020

"A consultation seeking views on the way forward in respect of appeals against excessive security for mental health patients following the Supreme Court decision of M v Scottish Ministers."

Consultation page


RESOURCES DATABASE

Type: Consultation🔍

Title:

Author(s): Scottish Government🔍

Date: 2013/08/02

Date closed: 2013/10/25

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Consultation_in_relation_to_section_268_appeals_against_conditions_of_excessive_security&oldid=40592"