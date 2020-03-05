Difference between revisions of "Claire Wills-Goldingham et al, Court of Protection Made Clear (Bath 2016)"
 
Court of Protection book


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Court of Protection Made Clear: A User's Guide

Edition: 1

Author(s): Wills-Goldingham, Claire🔍 · Leslie, Marie🔍 · Divall, Paul🔍

Editor(s): Keehan, Michael🔍

Publisher Bath Publishing Ltd🔍

Date: 2016

