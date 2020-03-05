Difference between revisions of "Claire Barcham, The Pocketbook Guide to Mental Health Act Assessments (2nd edn, OUP 2016)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page Book:Claire Barcham, The Pocketbook Guide to Mental Health Act Assessments (2nd edn, OUP 2016) to Claire Barcham, The Pocketbook Guide to Mental Health Act Assessments (2nd edn, OUP 2016) without leaving a redirect)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Resource
{{Resource
|−
|
|+
|=
|Author=Barcham, Claire
|Author=Barcham, Claire
|−
|
|+
|=
|+
|Edition number=2
|Edition number=2
|−
|−
|−
|−
|ASIN=0335262503
|ASIN=0335262503
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 11:07, 5 March 2020
MHA book
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: The Pocketbook Guide to Mental Health Act Assessments
Edition: 2
Author: Barcham, Claire🔍
Publisher Oxford University Press🔍
Date: 2016
What links here:
- No pages link to this page