Difference between revisions of "Claire Barcham, The Pocketbook Guide to Mental Health Act Assessments (2nd edn, OUP 2016)"
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
|Type=Book
+
|Title=The Pocketbook Guide to Mental Health Act Assessments
 
|Author=Barcham, Claire
 
|Author=Barcham, Claire
|Title=The Pocketbook Guide to Mental Health Act Assessments
+
|Date=2016
 +
|Publisher=Oxford University Press
 
|Edition number=2
 
|Edition number=2
|Publisher=Oxford University Press
 
|Date=2016
 
|About=Mental Health Act 1983
 
|Audience=Social workers
 
 
|ASIN=0335262503
 
|ASIN=0335262503
 +
|Type=Book
 +
|Sentence=MHA book
 +
|Saved=No
 +
|News=No
 +
|RSS pubdate=2020/3/5 11:07:08 AM
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 11:07, 5 March 2020

MHA book


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: The Pocketbook Guide to Mental Health Act Assessments

Edition: 2

Author: Barcham, Claire🔍

Publisher Oxford University Press🔍

Date: 2016

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Claire_Barcham,_The_Pocketbook_Guide_to_Mental_Health_Act_Assessments_(2nd_edn,_OUP_2016)&oldid=41046"