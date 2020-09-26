Difference between revisions of "Charging for aftercare services"
|
(Created page with "{{Information-header}} In R (Stennett) v Manchester City Council [2002] UKHL 34 it was decided that section 117 is not a ‘gateway’ section to other community care provisio...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 22:57, 26 September 2020
In R (Stennett) v Manchester City Council [2002] UKHL 34M it was decided that section 117 is not a ‘gateway’ section to other community care provisions; as it contains no charging provision, so no charge should be made for after-care under that section, including for caring residential accommodation.
Therefore, no charges may be made; if charges have been made they may be claimed back.
In Tinsley v Manchester City Council [2017] EWCA Civ 1704M the local authority was liable to pay for s117 aftercare despite the patient having earlier been awarded personal injury damages for future care.
Free after-care is a benefit of having been detained under s3 as opposed to s2 or being deprived of liberty under the DOLS provisions (as in DM v Doncaster MBC [2011] EWHC 3652 (Admin)M).
In certain circumstances, top-up fees may be paid for preferred accommodation (s117A).
INFORMATION
Aftercare category:
- Patients who are eligible for aftercare
- The aftercare duty and its duration
- The definition of aftercare
- Charging for aftercare services
- Which authority pays for aftercare
All information categories:
- Legal Aid
- Nearest relative
- Statistics
- The Law Society
- CPD
- General information pages
- Other jurisdictions
- Coronavirus
- Changes made by MHA 2007
- Legislation overviews
- Main types of funding
- Aftercare
Other information pages:
What links here: