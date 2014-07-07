Difference between revisions of "Changes to Mental Health Act 1983 Code of Practice"
|Abstract=Extract from press release: "Our consultation ‘Stronger Code: Better Care’ is asking for your thoughts on a new draft Code which includes: (1) five new guiding principles; (2) significantly updated chapter on how to support children and young people, on the use of restraint and seclusion and the use of police powers and places of safety; (3) new chapters on care planning, equality and human rights, links to the Mental Capacity Act and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, and support for victims."
|Abstract=Extract from press release: "Our consultation ‘Stronger Code: Better Care’ is asking for your thoughts on a new draft Code which includes: (1) five new guiding principles; (2) significantly updated chapter on how to support children and young people, on the use of restraint and seclusion and the use of police powers and places of safety; (3) new chapters on care planning, equality and human rights, links to the Mental Capacity Act and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, and support for victims."
Extract from press release: "Our consultation ‘Stronger Code: Better Care’ is asking for your thoughts on a new draft Code which includes: (1) five new guiding principles; (2) significantly updated chapter on how to support children and young people, on the use of restraint and seclusion and the use of police powers and places of safety; (3) new chapters on care planning, equality and human rights, links to the Mental Capacity Act and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, and support for victims."
Documents:
- Department of Health, 'Mental Health Act Code of Practice consultation launched' (press release, 7/7/14)
- Department of Health, 'Stronger Code: Better Care: Consultation on proposed changes to the Code of Practice: Mental Health Act 1983' (7/7/14)
- Department of Health, 'Equality for all: Mental Health Act 1983: Code of Practice 2015: Equality Analysis' (16/1/15)†
- Department of Health, 'Stronger Code: Better Care: Government response to the Consultation on the Mental Health Act 1983: Code of Practice' (16/1/15)†
- See Mental Health Act 1983 Codes of Practice for new Code of Practice
Date: 2014/07/07
Date closed: 2014/09/12
