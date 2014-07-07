Difference between revisions of "Changes to Mental Health Act 1983 Code of Practice"

m (Text replacement - "{{Consultations" to "{{Resource")
m (Text replacement - "{{Resource |Author=" to "{{Resource |Type=Consultation |Author=")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
 +
|Type=Consultation
 
|Author=Department of Health
 
|Author=Department of Health
 
|Abstract=Extract from press release: "Our consultation ‘Stronger Code: Better Care’ is asking for your thoughts on a new draft Code which includes: (1) five new guiding principles; (2) significantly updated chapter on how to support children and young people, on the use of restraint and seclusion and the use of police powers and places of safety; (3) new chapters on care planning, equality and human rights, links to the Mental Capacity Act and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, and support for victims."
 
|Abstract=Extract from press release: "Our consultation ‘Stronger Code: Better Care’ is asking for your thoughts on a new draft Code which includes: (1) five new guiding principles; (2) significantly updated chapter on how to support children and young people, on the use of restraint and seclusion and the use of police powers and places of safety; (3) new chapters on care planning, equality and human rights, links to the Mental Capacity Act and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, and support for victims."

Latest revision as of 17:11, 23 February 2020

Extract from press release: "Our consultation ‘Stronger Code: Better Care’ is asking for your thoughts on a new draft Code which includes: (1) five new guiding principles; (2) significantly updated chapter on how to support children and young people, on the use of restraint and seclusion and the use of police powers and places of safety; (3) new chapters on care planning, equality and human rights, links to the Mental Capacity Act and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, and support for victims."

Documents:


RESOURCES DATABASE

Type: Consultation🔍

Title:

Author(s): Department of Health🔍

Date: 2014/07/07

Date closed: 2014/09/12

What links here:

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Changes_to_Mental_Health_Act_1983_Code_of_Practice&oldid=40567"