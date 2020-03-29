Difference between revisions of "Celia Kitzinger, 'Remote justice: a family perspective' (Transparency Project, 29/3/20)"

Critical lay view of remote COP hearing This article is written from the perspective of the daughter of the patient in the video hearing in A Clinical Commissioning Group v AF [2020] EWCOP 16B.


RESOURCES DATABASE

Download: URL

Type: Blog post🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍

Title: Remote justice: a family perspective

Author: Kitzinger, Celia🔍

Publication: Transparency Project🔍

Date: 29/3/20🔍

