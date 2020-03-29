Difference between revisions of "Celia Kitzinger, 'Remote justice: a family perspective' (Transparency Project, 29/3/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Remote justice: a family perspective |Author=Kitzinger, Celia |Publication=Transparency Project |Date=2020/03/29 |URL=http://www.transparencyproject.org.uk/r...")
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
|Date=2020/03/29
|Date=2020/03/29
|URL=http://www.transparencyproject.org.uk/remote-justice-a-family-perspective/
|URL=http://www.transparencyproject.org.uk/remote-justice-a-family-perspective/
|−
|Type=Blog post
|+
|Type=Blog post
|Sentence=Critical lay view of remote COP hearing
|Sentence=Critical lay view of remote COP hearing
|Abstract=This article is written from the perspective of the daughter of the patient in the video hearing in A Clinical Commissioning Group v AF [2020] EWCOP 16.
|Abstract=This article is written from the perspective of the daughter of the patient in the video hearing in A Clinical Commissioning Group v AF [2020] EWCOP 16.
Latest revision as of 20:50, 29 March 2020
Critical lay view of remote COP hearing This article is written from the perspective of the daughter of the patient in the video hearing in A Clinical Commissioning Group v AF [2020] EWCOP 16B.