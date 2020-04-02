Difference between revisions of "Statistics"
|
(Changed redirect target from Statistics to Statistics - Annual Tribunal Statistics)
(Tag: Redirect target changed)
|
(Removed redirect to Statistics - Annual Tribunal Statistics)
(Tag: Removed redirect)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
-
|+
Statistics
[[Category:Information]]
[[Category:Information]]
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 15:48, 2 April 2020
This "Statistics" category contains various pages which are contained within the new database structure. To see all information pages, including the older ones which aren't yet in the database, see General information. Statistics.
INFORMATION
Statistics category:
- Statistics - Ministry of Justice
- Statistics - NHS Digital - DOLS
- Statistics - NHS Digital - Guardianship
- Statistics - NHS Digital - Detention and CTO
- Statistics - NHS Digital - Other
- Statistics - Annual Tribunal Statistics
- Statistics - Ethnicity
- Statistics - Miscellaneous
- Statistics - Welsh Assembly Government
All information categories:
Article titles
The following 9 pages are in this category.
S
- Statistics - Annual Tribunal Statistics
- Statistics - Ethnicity
- Statistics - Ministry of Justice
- Statistics - Miscellaneous
- Statistics - NHS Digital - Detention and CTO
- Statistics - NHS Digital - DOLS
- Statistics - NHS Digital - Guardianship
- Statistics - NHS Digital - Other
- Statistics - Welsh Assembly Government