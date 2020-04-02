Difference between revisions of "Care Quality Commission"
*[[Health and Social Care Act 2008]] - The legislation which created the Commission
 
The Care Quality Commission was created in October 2008 and became operational on 1/4/09. It is an amalgamation of the Healthcare Commission (Commission for Healthcare Audit and Inspection), the Commission for Social Care Inspection (CSCI) and the Mental Health Act Commission (MHAC).

