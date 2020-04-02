Difference between revisions of "Care Quality Commission"
|
(→See also)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
==See also==
==See also==
*[[Health and Social Care Act 2008]] - The legislation which created the Commission
*[[Health and Social Care Act 2008]] - The legislation which created the Commission
|−
*[
|+
*[Consultations]]
|−
==External links==
==External links==
Latest revision as of 15:35, 2 April 2020
The Care Quality Commission was created in October 2008 and became operational on 1/4/09. It is an amalgamation of the Healthcare Commission (Commission for Healthcare Audit and Inspection), the Commission for Social Care Inspection (CSCI) and the Mental Health Act Commission (MHAC).
See also
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 - The legislation which created the Commission
- Consultations
External links
- National Archives: CQC website. Some documents are not available on the current CQC website, but many of these can be located in these archives
All pages in this "Care Quality Commission" category...