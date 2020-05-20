Difference between revisions of "CS v FB (2020) EWHC 1474 (Fam)"
|
(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2020/05/20 |NCN=[2020] EWHC 1474 (Fam) |Court=High Court (Family Division) |Judges=Mostyn |Parties=CS, FB, VC |Sentence=Capacity in family case |Summary=''The jud...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 21:03, 11 June 2020
Capacity in family case The judge in this international children law case made an interim declaration that the mother lacked capacity to litigate, to enable the Official Solicitor to be appointed as litigation friend and, with the benefit of legal aid, to investigate for final determination the mother's capacity to conduct these proceedings.