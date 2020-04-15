Difference between revisions of "CQC, 'CQC sets out next steps to support adult social care during the COVID-19 pandemic' (15/4/20)"

Latest revision as of 16:58, 16 April 2020

Support for adult social care providers This document deals with (1) Personal Protective Equipment; (2) coronavirus testing procedures for staff; (3) statistics (from this week, death notifications collected from providers will include whether the person had suspected or confirmed COVID-19); (4) information gathering (data on coronavirus pressures from services providing care in people's own homes will now be collected).


