Difference between revisions of "CQC, 'CQC sets out next steps to support adult social care during the COVID-19 pandemic' (15/4/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=CQC sets out next steps to support adult social care during the COVID-19 pandemic |Author=Care Quality Commission; |Date=2020/04/15 |URL=https://www.cqc.org....")
(No difference)
Revision as of 16:55, 16 April 2020
Support for adult social care providers This document deals with (1) Personal Protective Equipment; (2) coronavirus testing procedures for staff; (3) statistics (from this week, death notifications collected from providers will include whether the person had suspected or confirmed COVID-19); (4) information gathering (data on coronavirus pressures from services providing care in people's own homes will now be collected).