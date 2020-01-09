Difference between revisions of "CB v SSWP (2020) UKUT 15 (AAC)"

(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2020/01/09 |NCN=[2020] UKUT 15 (AAC) |Court=Upper Tribunal |Judges=Wikeley |Parties=CB, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions |Sentence=All-male and all-female...")
 
 
Line 7: Line 7:
 
|Sentence=All-male and all-female panels
 
|Sentence=All-male and all-female panels
 
|Summary=''(1) It was unlawful of the tribunal to hear the ESA appeal in the applicant's absence; the decision was set aside and the case remitted to a new panel. (2) The judgment contains obiter comments about the request for an all-female panel.''
 
|Summary=''(1) It was unlawful of the tribunal to hear the ESA appeal in the applicant's absence; the decision was set aside and the case remitted to a new panel. (2) The judgment contains obiter comments about the request for an all-female panel.''
|Detail===Judicial summary==
+
|Detail===Thanks==
 +
Thanks to Angela Wall of Butler Solicitors for pointing out this case. She recently had a case in which several requests for an all-female panel were declined, but on review the MHT cited this UT decision and accepted that an all-female panel was required in order for the patient fully to participate in the hearing.
 +
 
 +
==Judicial summary==
 
From Gov.uk website:
 
From Gov.uk website:
  

Latest revision as of 14:52, 14 April 2020

All-male and all-female panels (1) It was unlawful of the tribunal to hear the ESA appeal in the applicant's absence; the decision was set aside and the case remitted to a new panel. (2) The judgment contains obiter comments about the request for an all-female panel.

Thanks

Thanks to Angela Wall of Butler Solicitors for pointing out this case. She recently had a case in which several requests for an all-female panel were declined, but on review the MHT cited this UT decision and accepted that an all-female panel was required in order for the patient fully to participate in the hearing.

Judicial summary

From Gov.uk website:

Employment Support Allowance - tribunal deciding to proceed in absence of appellant - appellant with gynaecological problems and difficulties with bowel movements requesting all-female First-tier Tribunal panel - principles governing composition of tribunal - overriding objective.

External links

CASES DATABASE

Full judgment: BAILII

Subject(s):

Date: 9/1/20🔍

Court: Upper Tribunal🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

  • CB🔍
  • Secretary of State for Work and Pensions🔍

Citation number(s):

What links here:

Published: 14/4/20 14:47

Cached: 2020-04-14 17:08:39

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=CB_v_SSWP_(2020)_UKUT_15_(AAC)&oldid=41774"