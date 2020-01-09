Difference between revisions of "CB v SSWP (2020) UKUT 15 (AAC)"
All-male and all-female panels (1) It was unlawful of the tribunal to hear the ESA appeal in the applicant's absence; the decision was set aside and the case remitted to a new panel. (2) The judgment contains obiter comments about the request for an all-female panel.
From Gov.uk website:
Employment Support Allowance - tribunal deciding to proceed in absence of appellant - appellant with gynaecological problems and difficulties with bowel movements requesting all-female First-tier Tribunal panel - principles governing composition of tribunal - overriding objective.
Full judgment: BAILII
Miscellaneous
9/1/20
Upper Tribunal
Wikeley
