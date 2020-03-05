Difference between revisions of "British National Formulary (Pharmaceutical Press, 79th edn 2020)"
Latest revision as of 10:10, 5 March 2020
Medication book This edition is published on 20/3/20. The book is updated every March and September, so always check the Amazon page for the latest edition.
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book
Title: British National Formulary
Edition: 79
Author: BNF authors
Publisher Pharmaceutical Press · BMJ Group
