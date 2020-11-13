Difference between revisions of "Books"
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
purchase books via the links below [http://www.amazon.co.uk/?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 this link] :
|+
|+
|+
[[]]
==Books available to read on this website==
==Books available to read on this website==
Latest revision as of 13:35, 13 November 2020
Amazon will give me a percentage if you (a) purchase books via the links below or (b) purchase anything having clicked this Amazon affilate link :-)
Bargain basement
- Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)
Books available to read on this website
- Anselm Eldergill, Mental Health Review Tribunals: Law and Procedure (Sweet and Maxwell, London 1997)
- Larry Gostin, Mental Health Services: Law and Practice (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000)
- Older editions of the MHLO Annual Review
Books to purchase (newest first)
You can also browse the books (e.g. search for all books by an author on a particular topic).