Difference between revisions of "Books"

Latest revision as of 15:24, 30 August 2020
You can purchase selected mental health law books via the links below. Also, please use this link when purchasing anything, not just books. MHLO will receive a percentage: see Amazon for further details.
Books available to read on this website
- Anselm Eldergill, Mental Health Review Tribunals: Law and Procedure (Sweet and Maxwell, London 1997)
- Larry Gostin, Mental Health Services: Law and Practice (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000)
- Older editions of the MHLO Annual Review
Books to purchase (newest first)
You can also browse the books (e.g. search for all books by an author on a particular topic).