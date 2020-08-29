Difference between revisions of "Books"
|
(Changing query as Type is now List)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
You can purchase selected mental health law books via the links below. Also, please use [http://www.amazon.co.uk/?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 this link] when purchasing anything, not just books. MHLO will receive a percentage: see [[Amazon]] for further details.
You can purchase selected mental health law books via the links below. Also, please use [http://www.amazon.co.uk/?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 this link] when purchasing anything, not just books. MHLO will receive a percentage: see [[Amazon]] for further details.
|−
==
|+
==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
(newest first)==
You can also [http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Book browse the books] (e.g. search for all books by an author on a particular topic).
You can also [http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Book browse the books] (e.g. search for all books by an author on a particular topic).
Latest revision as of 14:56, 29 August 2020
You can purchase selected mental health law books via the links below. Also, please use this link when purchasing anything, not just books. MHLO will receive a percentage: see Amazon for further details.
Books available to read on this website
- Anselm Eldergill, Mental Health Review Tribunals: Law and Procedure (Sweet and Maxwell, London 1997)
- Larry Gostin, Mental Health Services: Law and Practice (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000)
- Older editions of the MHLO Annual Review
Books to purchase (newest first)
You can also browse the books (e.g. search for all books by an author on a particular topic).