Difference between revisions of "Books"

You can purchase selected mental health law books via the links below. Also, please use [http://www.amazon.co.uk/?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 this link] when purchasing anything, not just books. MHLO will receive a percentage: see [[Amazon]] for further details.
You can purchase selected mental health law books via the links below. Also, please use [http://www.amazon.co.uk/?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 this link] when purchasing anything, not just books. MHLO will receive a percentage: see [[Amazon]] for further details.
Latest revision as of 00:31, 29 February 2020
You can purchase selected mental health law books via the links below. Also, please use this link when purchasing anything, not just books. MHLO will receive a percentage: see Amazon for further details.
All books (newest first)
You can also browse the books (e.g. search for all books by an author on a particular topic).
|Book
|Amazon
|Information
|Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (22nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2019)
|Amazon.
|The paperback is available from Amazon. The publishers also sell an eBook version (paperback, eBook or both). This is the book everybody needs to have.
|Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019)
|Amazon.
|George Szmukler, Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion (OUP 2018)
|Amazon.
|This book proposes mental health law reform so is topical in light of the Wessely review of the Mental Health Act.
|Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)
|Amazon.
|Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2018)
|Amazon.
|Updated for 2018 (the introduction is dated April 2018).
|Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)
|Amazon.
|Book review by Alex Ruck Keene, 1/5/17
|British National Formulary (Pharmaceutical Press, 73rd edn 2017)
|Amazon.
|Luke Clements et al, Community Care and the Law (6th edn, LAG 2017)
|Amazon.
|Review by Alex Ruck Keene
Review: Caroline Miles, ‘Community Care and the Law’ (2018) 33 Disability & Society 317†
|Christine Hutchinson and Neil Hickman, Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health (Palgrave 2016)
|Amazon.
|Law Society, Deprivation of Liberty: Collected Guidance (Law Society, 2016)
|Amazon.
|Claire Barcham, The Pocketbook Guide to Mental Health Act Assessments (2nd edn, OUP 2016)
|Amazon.
|Tony Zigmond and Nick Brindle, A Clinician's Brief Guide to the Mental Health Act (4rd edn, RCPsych Publications 2016)
|Amazon.
|Claire Wills-Goldingham et al, Court of Protection Made Clear (Bath 2016)
|Amazon.
|Robert Brown, The Approved Mental Health Professional's Guide to Mental Health Law (4th edn, Sage 2016)
|Amazon.
|Department of Health, Code of Practice: Mental Health Act 1983 (2015)
|Amazon.
|Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)
|Amazon.
|Daniel Moseley and Gary Gala (eds), Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives (Routledge 2015)
|Amazon.
|Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) Handbook (Books Wise Publications 2015)
|Amazon.
|Nick Brindle et al, A Clinician's Brief Guide to the Mental Capacity Act (2nd edn, RCPsych Publications 2015)
|Amazon.
|Alex Ruck Keene (ed), Assessment of Mental Capacity (4th edn, Law Society 2015)
|Amazon.
|Matthew Graham and Jakki Cowley, A Practical Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (JKP 2015)
|Amazon.
|Frances Patterson et al (eds), Judicial Review: Law and Practice (2nd edn, Jordans 2015)
|Amazon.
|Richard Harper, Medical Treatment and the Law: Issues of Consent (2nd edn, Jordans 2014)
|Amazon.
|Michael Butler, A Practitioner's Guide to Mental Health Law (Wildy, Simmonds and Hill 2014)
|Amazon.
|Gordon Ashton and Caroline Bielanska, Elderly People and the Law (Jordans 2014)
|Amazon.
|Peter Bartlett and Ralph Sandland, Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice (OUP 2013)
|Amazon.
|Hamish Arnott and Simon Creighton, Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice (LAG 2014)
|Amazon.
|Published in January 2014 but still (in 2017) the best book on the subject.
|Nazreen Pearce and Sue Jackson, Urgent Applications in the Court of Protection (2nd edn, Jordans 2014)
|Amazon.
|Tony Harrop-Griffiths et al, Dementia and the Law (Jordans 2014)
|Amazon.
|Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)
|Amazon.
|Foreword - Review
|Jonathan Butler, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Practice and Procedure (2nd edn, Jordans 2013)
|Amazon.
|Richard Murphy and Philip Wales, Mental Health Law in Nursing (Learning Matters, 2013)
|Amazon.
|Bernadette Mcsherry and Ian Freckelton (eds), Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy (Routledge 2013)
|Amazon.
|Denzil Lush, Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney (7th edn, Jordans 2013)
|Amazon.
|Kris Gledhill, Defending Mentally Disordered Persons (LAG 2012)
|Amazon.
|Phil Fennell, Mental Health: Law and Practice (Jordans, 2011)
|Amazon.
|Mark Neary, Get Steven Home (Lulu, 2011)
|Amazon.
|Tony Maden and Tim Spencer-Lane, Essential Mental Health Law: A Guide to the New Mental Health Act (Hammersmith Press, 2010)
|Amazon.
|Larry Gostin et al (eds), Principles of Mental Health Law and Policy (Oxford 2010)
|Amazon.
|Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Health Act (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2010)
|Amazon.
|Christopher Johnston (ed), Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the MCA in Action (2nd edn, Bloomsbury 2009)
|Amazon.
|David Hewitt, The Nearest Relative Handbook (2nd edn, Jessica Kingsley 2009)
|Amazon.
|Ministry of Justice, Mental Capacity Act 2005: Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Code of Practice (2008)
|Amazon.
|Peter Bartlett, Blackstone's Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (2nd edn, Oxford 2008)
|Amazon.
|Department for Constitutional Affairs, Mental Capacity Act 2005: Code of Practice (2007)
|Amazon.
|Paul Bowen, Blackstone's Guide to the Mental Health Act 2007 (OUP 2007)
|Amazon.
|The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders (World Health Organisation 1992)
|Amazon.