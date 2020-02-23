Difference between revisions of "Tony Harrop-Griffiths et al, Dementia and the Law (Jordans 2014)"
|
(Created page with "{{Book |Author=Tony Harrop-Griffiths, Jonathan Cowen, Christine Cooper, Rhys Hadden, Angela Hodes, Victoria Flowers, Steven Fuller |Title=Dementia and the Law |Edition=1 |Publ...")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
{{Book
{{Book
|−
|Author=
|+
|Author=Harrop-Griffiths, Jonathan, Christine, Rhys, Angela, Victoria, Steven
|Title=Dementia and the Law
|Title=Dementia and the Law
|Edition=1
|Edition=1
Latest revision as of 21:31, 23 February 2020
Return to Main Books page
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Harrop-Griffiths, Tony🔍 · Cowen, Jonathan🔍 · Cooper, Christine🔍 · Hadden, Rhys🔍 · Hodes, Angela🔍 · Flowers, Victoria🔍 · Fuller, Steven🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Dementia and the Law
|Edition
|1
|Publisher
|Jordans
|Year
|2014
|About
|Elder law🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|1846617561
|Newer