Difference between revisions of "The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders (World Health Organisation 1992)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
|
m (Jonathan moved page Book:The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders (World Health Organisation 1992) to The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders (World Health Organisation 1992) without leaving a redirect)
(No difference)
Revision as of 22:29, 5 March 2020
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders
Author: World Health Organisation🔍
Publisher World Health Organisation🔍
Date: 1992
What links here:
- No pages link to this page