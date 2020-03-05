Difference between revisions of "Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2018)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|
m (Jonathan moved page Book:Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2018) to [[Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training...)
(No difference)
Revision as of 22:26, 5 March 2020
Updated for 2018 (the introduction is dated April 2018).
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005
Edition: 3
Author: Richards, Steven🔍 · Mughal, Aasya🔍
Publisher Matrix Training🔍
Date: 2018
What links here: