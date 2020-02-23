Difference between revisions of "Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2018)"

Book

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Richards, Steven🔍 · Mughal, Aasya🔍
Editor
Title Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005
Edition 3
Publisher Matrix Training
Year 2018
About Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍
Audience
Information Updated for 2018 (the introduction is dated April 2018).
ASIN 0955234956
