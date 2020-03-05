Difference between revisions of "Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (2nd edition, Matrix Training 2009)"

m (Text replacement - "|Edition_next_title=" to "|Edition next title=")
m (Jonathan moved page Book:Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (2nd edition, Matrix Training 2009) to [[Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (2nd edition, Matrix Training...)
(No difference)

Revision as of 22:25, 5 March 2020



RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005

Edition: 2

Newer edition: Book:Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2018)

Author: Richards, Steven🔍 · Mughal, Aasya🔍

Publisher Matrix Training🔍

Date: 2009

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Steven_Richards_and_Aasya_Mughal,_Working_with_the_Mental_Capacity_Act_2005_(2nd_edition,_Matrix_Training_2009)&oldid=41153"