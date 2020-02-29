Book

|About=Mental Capacity Act 2005
 
|About=Mental Capacity Act 2005
 
|ASIN=095523493X
 
|ASIN=095523493X
RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005

Edition: 2

Newer edition: Book:Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2018)

Author: Richards, Steven🔍 · Mughal, Aasya🔍

Date: 2009

