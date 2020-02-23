Difference between revisions of "Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (2nd edition, Matrix Training 2009)"
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Richards, Steven🔍 · Mughal, Aasya🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005
|Edition
|2
|Publisher
|Matrix Training
|Year
|2009
|About
|Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|095523493X
|Newer
|Book:Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2018)