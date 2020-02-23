Difference between revisions of "Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (2nd edition, Matrix Training 2009)"

Book

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Richards, Steven🔍 · Mughal, Aasya🔍
Editor
Title Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005
Edition 2
Publisher Matrix Training
Year 2009
About Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍
Audience
Information
ASIN 095523493X
Newer Book:Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2018)


