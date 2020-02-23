Difference between revisions of "Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) Handbook (Books Wise Publications 2015)"

Book

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Richards, Steven🔍 · Mughal, Aasya🔍
Editor
Title Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) Handbook
Edition 1
Publisher Books Wise Publications Ltd
Year 2015
About Deprivation of liberty🔍
Audience
Information
ASIN 0993132405
