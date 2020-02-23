Difference between revisions of "Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) Handbook (Books Wise Publications 2015)"
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Richards, Steven🔍 · Mughal, Aasya🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) Handbook
|Edition
|1
|Publisher
|Books Wise Publications Ltd
|Year
|2015
|About
|Deprivation of liberty🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|0993132405
|Newer