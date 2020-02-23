Difference between revisions of "Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)"

Book

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Jones, Richard🔍 · Piffaretti, Eve🔍
Editor
Title Mental Capacity Act Manual
Edition 8
Publisher Sweet and Maxwell
Year 2018
About Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Recommended🔍
Audience
Information
ASIN 041406786X
