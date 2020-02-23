Difference between revisions of "Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)"
Latest revision as of 21:27, 23 February 2020
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Jones, Richard🔍 · Piffaretti, Eve🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Mental Capacity Act Manual
|Edition
|8
|Publisher
|Sweet and Maxwell
|Year
|2018
|About
|Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Recommended🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|041406786X
|Newer