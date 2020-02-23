Difference between revisions of "Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (22nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2019)"
{{Book
{{Book
Richard
|Author=Richard
|Title=Mental Health Act Manual
|Title=Mental Health Act Manual
|Edition=22
|Edition=22
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Jones, Richard🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Mental Health Act Manual
|Edition
|22
|Publisher
|Sweet and Maxwell
|Year
|2019
|About
|Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Recommended🔍
|Audience
|Information
|The paperback is available from Amazon. The publishers also sell an eBook version (paperback, eBook or both). This is the book everybody needs to have.
|ASIN
|0414072499
