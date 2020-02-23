Difference between revisions of "Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (22nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2019)"

Book

Return to Main Books page

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Jones, Richard🔍
Editor
Title Mental Health Act Manual
Edition 22
Publisher Sweet and Maxwell
Year 2019
About Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Recommended🔍
Audience
Information The paperback is available from Amazon. The publishers also sell an eBook version (paperback, eBook or both). This is the book everybody needs to have.
ASIN 0414072499
