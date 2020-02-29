Difference between revisions of "Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (20th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)"
Revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020
The book everybody needs to have.
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Mental Health Act Manual
Edition: 20
Author: Jones, Richard🔍
Date: 2017
