RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Mental Capacity Act Manual

Edition: 7

Newer edition: Book:Richard Jones, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)

Author: Jones, Richard🔍

Date: 2016

