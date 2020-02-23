Difference between revisions of "Richard Jones, Mental Capacity Act Manual (7th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2016)"
|Amazon link
|Author
|Jones, Richard🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Mental Capacity Act Manual
|Edition
|7
|Publisher
|Sweet and Maxwell
|Year
|2016
|About
|Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|0414057503
