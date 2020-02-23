Difference between revisions of "Richard Harper, Medical Treatment and the Law: Issues of Consent (2nd edn, Jordans 2014)"
|
(Created page with "{{Book |Author=Richard Harper |Title=Medical Treatment and the Law: Issues of Consent |Publisher=Jordans |Year=2014 |About=Medical treatment, Mental Capacity Act 2005 |ASIN=18...")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
{{Book
{{Book
|−
|Author=Richard
|+
|Author=Richard
|Title=Medical Treatment and the Law: Issues of Consent
|Title=Medical Treatment and the Law: Issues of Consent
|Publisher=Jordans
|Publisher=Jordans
Latest revision as of 21:27, 23 February 2020
Return to Main Books page
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Harper, Richard🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Medical Treatment and the Law: Issues of Consent
|Edition
|Publisher
|Jordans
|Year
|2014
|About
|Medical treatment🔍 · Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|1846619955
|Newer