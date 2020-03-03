Book

Difference between revisions of "Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)"

The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!
{{Resource
Mental Health Tribunals
Fennell, Phil; Letts, Penny; Wilson, Jonathan
|Date=2013
1853287350
Book
MHT book
Foreword - Review
The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!
  
 
The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate of £10 (plus postage) and can be ordered below.
 
The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate of £10 (plus postage) and can be ordered below.
If you don't have a PayPal account, you can click "Buy Now" then choose the "Pay by Debit or Credit Card" / "PayPal Guest Checkout" option.
 
If you don't have a PayPal account, you can click "Buy Now" then choose the "Pay by Debit or Credit Card" / "PayPal Guest Checkout" option.
 
Law Society
2020/3/3
{{Resource
Law Society
MHT book Foreword - Review

The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!

The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate of £10 (plus postage) and can be ordered below.

Price

If you don't have a PayPal account, you can click "Buy Now" then choose the "Pay by Debit or Credit Card" / "PayPal Guest Checkout" option.

RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Mental Health Tribunals

Author: Fennell, Phil🔍 · Letts, Penny🔍 · Wilson, Jonathan🔍

Date: 2013

