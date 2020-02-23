Difference between revisions of "Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)"

Book

|Author=Phil Fennell, Penny Letts, Jonathan Wilson
|Author=Fennell, Phil; Letts, Penny; Wilson, Jonathan
 
|Title=Mental Health Tribunals
 
|Publisher=Law Society
 
The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!

The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate of £10 (plus postage) and can be ordered below.

Author Fennell, Phil🔍 · Letts, Penny🔍 · Wilson, Jonathan🔍
Title Mental Health Tribunals
Publisher Law Society
Year 2013
About Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Recommended🔍
Information Foreword - Review
ASIN 1853287350
