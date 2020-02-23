Difference between revisions of "Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)"
Latest revision as of 21:26, 23 February 2020
The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!
The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate of £10 (plus postage) and can be ordered below.
If you don't have a PayPal account, you can click "Buy Now" then choose the "Pay by Debit or Credit Card" / "PayPal Guest Checkout" option.
|Amazon link
|Author
|Fennell, Phil🔍 · Letts, Penny🔍 · Wilson, Jonathan🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Mental Health Tribunals
|Edition
|Publisher
|Law Society
|Year
|2013
|About
|Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Recommended🔍
|Audience
|Information
|Foreword - Review
|ASIN
|1853287350
|Newer