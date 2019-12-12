Difference between revisions of "Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)"
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!
The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!
|−
The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate and can be ordered below.
|+
The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate and can be ordered below.
{{#widget:MHT book}}
{{#widget:MHT book}}
|+
|+
<hr/>
<hr/>
Latest revision as of 07:30, 12 December 2019
The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!
The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate of £10 (plus postage) and can be ordered below.
If you don't have a PayPal account, you can click "Buy Now" then choose the "Pay by Debit or Credit Card" / "PayPal Guest Checkout" option.
Return to Main Books page
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Phil Fennell🔍 · Penny Letts🔍 · Jonathan Wilson🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Mental Health Tribunals
|Edition
|Publisher
|Law Society
|Year
|2013
|About
|Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Recommended🔍
|Audience
|Information
|Foreword - Review
|ASIN
|1853287350
|Newer