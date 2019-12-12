Difference between revisions of "Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)"

Barristers! Get some last-minute CPD here: CPD scheme :-)
The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!
 
The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!
  
The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate and can be ordered below.
+
The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate of £10 (plus postage) and can be ordered below.
  
 
The bad news - This book, which I co-authored with Phil Fennell and Penny Letts, is now out of print!

The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate of £10 (plus postage) and can be ordered below.

Price

If you don't have a PayPal account, you can click "Buy Now" then choose the "Pay by Debit or Credit Card" / "PayPal Guest Checkout" option.


Return to Main Books page

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Phil Fennell🔍 · Penny Letts🔍 · Jonathan Wilson🔍
Editor
Title Mental Health Tribunals
Edition
Publisher Law Society
Year 2013
About Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Recommended🔍
Audience
Information Foreword - Review
ASIN 1853287350
