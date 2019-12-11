Difference between revisions of "Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)"

The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate via this web page.

The bad news - This book book which I co-authored with Prof Phil Fennell and Penny Letts is now out of print!

The bad news - This book book which I co-authored with Prof Phil Fennell and Penny Letts is now out of print!

The good news - The remaining copies are available at a reduced rate via this web page.

[ADD PAYPAL BUTTON HERE]



Return to Main Books page

Amazon link Amazon link Author Phil Fennell · Penny Letts · Jonathan Wilson Editor Title Mental Health Tribunals Edition Publisher Law Society Year 2013 About Mental Health Act 1983 · Recommended Audience Information Foreword - Review ASIN 1853287350 Newer



