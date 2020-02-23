Difference between revisions of "Peter Bartlett and Ralph Sandland, Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice (OUP 2013)"
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
{{Book
{{Book
|−
|Author=Peter
|+
|Author=Peter, Ralph
|Title=Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice
|Title=Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice
|Edition=4
|Edition=4
Latest revision as of 21:25, 23 February 2020
Return to Main Books page
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Bartlett, Peter🔍 · Sandland, Ralph🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice
|Edition
|4
|Publisher
|Oxford University Press
|Year
|2014
|About
|Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Recommended🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|0199661502
|Newer