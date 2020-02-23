Book

Difference between revisions of "Peter Bartlett and Ralph Sandland, Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice (OUP 2013)"
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
 
{{Book
 
{{Book
|Author=Peter Bartlett, Ralph Sandland
+
|Author=Bartlett, Peter; Sandland, Ralph
 
|Title=Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice
 
|Title=Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice
 
|Edition=4
 
|Edition=4

Latest revision as of 21:25, 23 February 2020


Return to Main Books page

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Bartlett, Peter🔍 · Sandland, Ralph🔍
Editor
Title Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice
Edition 4
Publisher Oxford University Press
Year 2014
About Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Recommended🔍
Audience
Information
ASIN 0199661502
Newer


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Book:Peter_Bartlett_and_Ralph_Sandland,_Mental_Health_Law:_Policy_and_Practice_(OUP_2013)&oldid=40641"