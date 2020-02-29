Book

Difference between revisions of "Peter Bartlett, Blackstone's Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (2nd edn, Oxford 2008)"

m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
 
Line 4: Line 4:
 
|Author=Bartlett, Peter
 
|Author=Bartlett, Peter
 
|Title=Blackstone's Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005
 
|Title=Blackstone's Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005
|Edition_number=2
+
|Edition number=2
 
|Publisher=Oxford University Press
 
|Publisher=Oxford University Press
 
|Date=2008
 
|Date=2008

Latest revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020



RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Blackstone's Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005

Edition: 2

Author: Bartlett, Peter🔍

Date: 2008

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Book:Peter_Bartlett,_Blackstone%27s_Guide_to_the_Mental_Capacity_Act_2005_(2nd_edn,_Oxford_2008)&oldid=40930"