Difference between revisions of "Peter Bartlett, Blackstone's Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (2nd edn, Oxford 2008)"

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Bartlett, Peter🔍
Editor
Title Blackstone's Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005
Edition 2
Publisher Oxford University Press
Year 2008
About Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍
Audience
Information
ASIN 0199239045
