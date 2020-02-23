Difference between revisions of "Peter Bartlett, Blackstone's Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (2nd edn, Oxford 2008)"
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Bartlett, Peter🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Blackstone's Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005
|Edition
|2
|Publisher
|Oxford University Press
|Year
|2008
|About
|Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|0199239045
|Newer