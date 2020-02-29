Book

Difference between revisions of "Nazreen Pearce and Sue Jackson, Urgent Applications in the Court of Protection (2nd edn, Jordans 2014)"

m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
 
Line 4: Line 4:
 
|Author=Pearce, Nazreen; Jackson, Sue
 
|Author=Pearce, Nazreen; Jackson, Sue
 
|Title=Urgent Applications in the Court of Protection
 
|Title=Urgent Applications in the Court of Protection
|Edition_number=2
+
|Edition number=2
 
|Publisher=Jordans
 
|Publisher=Jordans
 
|Date=2014
 
|Date=2014

Latest revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020



RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Urgent Applications in the Court of Protection

Edition: 2

Author: Pearce, Nazreen🔍 · Jackson, Sue🔍

Date: 2014

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Book:Nazreen_Pearce_and_Sue_Jackson,_Urgent_Applications_in_the_Court_of_Protection_(2nd_edn,_Jordans_2014)&oldid=40921"