Difference between revisions of "Matthew Graham and Jakki Cowley, A Practical Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (JKP 2015)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
|Author=Graham, Matthew; Cowley, Jakki
|Author=Graham, Matthew; Cowley, Jakki
|Title=A Practical Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005
|Title=A Practical Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005
|−
|
|+
|=1
|Publisher=Jessica Kingsley Publishing
|Publisher=Jessica Kingsley Publishing
|Date=2015
|Date=2015
Latest revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: A Practical Guide to the Mental Capacity Act 2005
Edition: 1
Author: Graham, Matthew🔍 · Cowley, Jakki🔍
Date: 2015
What links here:
- No pages link to this page