Latest revision as of 11:54, 5 March 2020
Community care book See Review by Alex Ruck Keene and Caroline Miles, ‘Community Care and the Law’ (2018) 33 Disability & Society 317†.
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Community Care and the Law
Edition: 6
Newer edition: 7th
Author: Clements, Luke🔍 · Ashton, Karen🔍 · Garlick, Simon🔍 · Goodall, Carolyn🔍 · Gould, Jean🔍 · Mitchell, Edward🔍 · Pickup, Alison🔍
Publisher Legal Action Group🔍
Date: 2017
What links here:
- No pages link to this page