Community care book See Review by Alex Ruck Keene and Caroline Miles, ‘Community Care and the Law’ (2018) 33 Disability & Society 317†.


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Community Care and the Law

Edition: 6

Newer edition: 7th

Author: Clements, Luke🔍 · Ashton, Karen🔍 · Garlick, Simon🔍 · Goodall, Carolyn🔍 · Gould, Jean🔍 · Mitchell, Edward🔍 · Pickup, Alison🔍

Publisher Legal Action Group🔍

Date: 2017

